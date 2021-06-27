WTC Final: Aakash Chopra Rates Performance of Indian Players, Cheteshwar Pujara Gets 2/10

In a dismal show against New Zealand in the WTC final, India succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat. Since then, including skipper Virat Kohli, many have advocated for changes in the team which can help the team perform better. The batsmen struggled to get some runs under their belt, while the bowlers seemed to be missing the trick when it mattered the most.

Former India batsman and broadcaster Aakash Chopra reviewed the performance of the players in the final, and wasn’t happy with the way Chetehwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja played. “I will give Rohit 6/10. He got starts in both innings. I will say the glass is half full because Rohit saw off the new ball in both innings, the most difficult thing in SENA countries. He was opening for the first time in Test cricket in England, do not ever underestimate what Rohit Sharma has done," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

“Shubman Gill helped Rohit Sharma in the first innings but got out early in the second innings. Just 4/10, I was thinking 3 or 3.5 but four because he took a good catch of Ross Taylor diving to his right."

“Cheteshwar Pujara, one he dropped a catch in the slips, not that it would have made a difference to the match. His batting in both innings, you expect more runs from Cheteshwar. In this game, I am going 2/10."

“Virat Kohli 5/10 for the simple reason that the first innings was good but more was expected from him in the second innings. You will compare Kohli with Kane, and Kane did the job in both innings."

“Ajinkya Rahane did score 49 runs in the first innings. He got out playing a bad shot. You can say that he was unfortunate in the second innings but he never looked comfortable. I have given him 5/10."

“Pant is also 5/10. He scored 41 runs in the 2nd innings but the most promising student is also going to get scolded. The way he got out, the careless and carefree debate will always be there. I was expecting more from Pant."

“Jadeja 3/10. You are batting at No.7. There was more expectation from your batting in both innings, more so in the 2nd innings. You took one wicket while bowling, there was more expectation of wickets as well in the second innings."

“Ravichandran Ashwin 6/10. He did okay with the ball. He broke the opening partnership in the first innings, took two wickets in the second innings, the two wickets we got. He scored 21 runs in the 1st innings but played a bad shot in the 2nd innings."

“Shami gets 7/10. Shami bowled well, he was the one to bring you back in the match. He took four wickets and in a good fashion. Ishant Sharma gets 6/10. I expected more from him in the 2nd innings, I thought he was phenomenal in the first innings."

“Bumrah is just 3/10. There was a catch dropped off his bowling in the 2nd innings but nothing like that happened in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless in a Test match, it doesn’t happen very often but it happened in this match," Chopra concluded.

