WTC Final: Ashish Nehra Predicts India’s Bowling Line-up Against New Zealand

Veteran seamer Ashish Nehra on Tuesday predicted Virat Kohli-led team'sbowling line-up for the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. India will lock horns with New Zealand in the WTC final, an event which is equivalent to the World Cup in Test cricket, on June 18 at the Rose Bowl stadium of Southampton. Ahead of the marquee clash, Nehra on Tuesday reckoned the going of the match into the tie as Kohli and co will have the edge.

Nehra also opined that the seam bowlers from the sides are expected to play a crucial role as the English condition suits them. Before predicting Kohli’s playing combination, Nehra also said that the summit clash would be a tie of bowlers.

Nehra even went on to say that Indian pacers will have an edge over the Kiwi seamers as the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are capable of delivering on flat fecks too.

“As for the New Zealand attack, Trent Boult is obviously a class bowler, while Neil Wagner too has been there for quite some time and is experienced as well. But when there isn’t enough swing on offer, I don’t know how useful and effective Tim Southee could be,” Nehra told the Telegraph on Tuesday.

The veteran of 17 Test and 120 ODIs further said that Kyle Jamieson is a “good prospect”, but he lacks in the experience department. Nehra also insisted that the experience of Ishant Sharma would come in handy for the Indian camp.

Speaking about India’s bowling combinations,the 42-year-old said that unless it’s a green deck in Southampton on match day, Kohli should playthree pacers –Bumrah, Shami, Ishant — and two spinners,Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

On the other hand, if the condition is in favour of pace bowlers, India could play Mohammed Siraj as the fourth pacer in place of Jadeja.

Meanwhile, India’s United Kingdom bound players assembled in Mumbai on Wednesday, where they will undergo two weeks quarantine, before their departure to England on June 2.

