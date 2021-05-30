WTC Final: Axar Patel Posts Workout Picture with KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah

Indian team is in quarantine in Mumbai currently, and preparing for the upcoming tour of UK. But even in quarantine, the team is leaving no stone unturned to prepare well for the WTC final and the five-Test series against England. On Sunday, left-arm spinner Axar Patel took to social media, to share a gym photograph with Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul.

He captioned the photo, “we rise by lifting others”.

Meanwhile, Wriddhiman Saha and Prasidh Krishna have joined Team India bio-bubble after recovering from Covid-19. Both had caught the disease as the deadly virus breached the IPL bubble. “Wriddhiman and Prasidh Krishna joined the bubble two days back after recovering fully from COVID-19. Mumbaikars like Virat, Rohit and coach Shastri have all now joined the bubble,” a BCCI source confirmed.

On the other hand, ICC has announced revised playing conditions for the WTC final between India and New Zealand. According to the playing conditions unveiled by the global body, “a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners…”

“There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario,” the ICC stated.

Other rules:

Short Runs — The Third Umpire will automatically review any call of a ‘short run’ by the on-field umpire and communicate the decision prior to the next ball being bowled.

Player Reviews — The fielding captain or the dismissed batsman will be able confirm with the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball prior to deciding whether to initiate a review for LBW.

DRS Reviews — For LBW reviews, the height margin of the wicket zone has been lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire’s Call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

