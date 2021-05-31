WTC Final: Axar Patel Reveals Biggest Plus Point of Team India

The Indian team is limbering up for the tour of UK which involves the WTC final and a five-Test series against England. The team leaves for the UK on June 2, and a 20-man strong squad has been announced for the same. If given an opportunity, the latest entrant to the Test side, Axar Patel could play a pivotal role, like he did earlier this year.

ALSO READ – Dilip Vengsarkar Interview: ‘This is the Best Chance For Virat Kohli and Co. To Win A Series in England’

Speaking with India TV, Axar Patel spoke about the advantages of having quality spinners in England conditions.

“When we play in India, the spinners play an attacking role. And when you tour abroad, play in countries like England and Australia where spinners don’t get much assistance, having quality spinners in the side is always a plus point as they can chip in when your pacers need rest. They don’t let the opposition batsmen to score easily,” Axar told India TV.

WTC 2021: Pick Your Indian XI for the ICC World Test Championship Final vs New Zealand

“The weather in England favours pace bowling and as a spinner, it’s important to understand your role and how you would bowl in such conditions,” he added.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Pat Cummins Gets Emotional Upon Reuniting With Pregnant Wife After Quarantine

“The kind of spin attack we have, it’s very well aware that how they should bowl as per the circumstances. Should they step up on getting assistance from the pitch or how can they control the batsmen when the conditions are favouring the pacers. So, all these calculations are very important and we spinners have the same thought process,” Axar said.

He also spoke about the bowlers’ ability to bat lower down the order, which can be very handy in places like England where it is tough to score. “Now, even spinners and the lower-order players in our team can bat really well. If you have batting till No 8 or 9 in the line-up on English pitches, then you are capable of defeating any team. I think, that is the biggest plus point,” he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here