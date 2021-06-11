WTC Final: BCCI Posts Another Video of Team India's Net Session; Rishabh Pant as Aggressive as Ever

The Indian team is training hard ahead of the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand on June 18. The BCCI tweeted yet another video of the players during the nets session. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and skipper Virat Kohli were seen honing their skills.

Bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravichandran Ashwin had an intense session too. “Team India get into the groove for the WTC Final," tweeted BCCI.

The video also showcased Rishabh Pant playing some big shots. In the recent past, the left-hander has emerged as the backbone of Indian middle-order. Back in 2018, he scored a ton against England in the final, Test and also a ton in Australia later that year. Now, he played a key role in India’s win Down Under in 2020.

Yesterday also, the BCCI had posted a similar video, with Indian players training hard in the nets.

Meanwhile, a lot of experts are left confused with India not getting even a single practice game before the WTC final. Sarandeep Singh, a former selector as well, has echoed the same sentiment. “The International Cricket Council should’ve arranged a three-day practice match for the Indian team to help them prepare for the WTC final. If the counties aren’t free, it could’ve persuaded the English Cricket Board (ECB) to arrange a second for a second XI of some county.

“While New Zealand would come into this match on the back of a two-Test series against hosts England, India would be left without match practice despite facing completely different conditions than what they encounter at home. Clearly, the Kiwis would have an edge, when it should be a case of equal opportunity for both the teams," Sarandeep told TOI on Thursday.

