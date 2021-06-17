WTC Final: BCCI Shares Team Picture Ahead of Summit Clash Against New Zealand; Check Here

We are just a day away from perhaps the biggest Test match ever played — the WTC final between India and New Zealand, that will decide the winner for the ultimate Test team. Both teams, over the course of last two years have played consistent cricket, and would like to clear the final hurdle as well, at Southampton starting from June 18.

While the preparations for both the teams are on full swing, so are the formalities to the build-up of the Test. Team India took out time from their busy training schedule to click a team picture on the eve of the summit clash. The picture includes the entire squad and the support staff as well. Also in the backdrop, the Kiwi and the Indian flags can be seen.

📸 📸 How's that for a Team Picture ahead of the #WTC21 Final! 👌 👌

Meanwhile, New Zealand might be considered the front-runners to win the final, but the numbers favour India and Virat Kohli. The latter has led India to victory in as many as 36 of the 60 Tests he has captained. His win-loss ratio of 2.571 is the highest in India’s Test cricket history and way ahead of the next best, Sourav Ganguly (1.615).

What is noteworthy is that these teams in the past years have done exceptionally well at home. The success of both India and New Zealand and the main reason for them finishing as the top two in the WTC has been their dominance at home in the last few years. Williamson has led his side to 16 wins in 22 matches at home since 2016 with just a solitary loss to South Africa at Wellington in 2017. India has enjoyed a similar run under Kohli winning 23 of the 30 matches at home and losing just two - against Australia in Pune in 2017 and England in Chennai in 2021.

