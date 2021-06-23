WTC Final: BJ Watling Dislocates Finger, But Continues Wicketkeeping on Last Day of Test Career

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who is playing his last Test in the ICC World Test Championship final against India in Southampton, is battling a dislocated finger while keeping on Day 6, the reserve day for the game. Watling was injured in the first session of Day 6 when New Zealand attempted to run out Ravindra Jadeja; the batsman had tried a quick single but was sent back, the throw from Kane Williamson hit and injured Watling.

After attention from the physiotherapist, the gutsy keeper continued to don the gloves. “BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field. #WTC21," the Black Caps tweeted.

Watling then went on to catch Jadeja in the second session, his third take of the innings.

The 35-year-old Watling has been one of the unsung heroes of New Zealand’s recent rise through test ranks. He began in 2009 as an opening batsman and part-time wicketkeeper but became New Zealand’s preferred gloveman in tests when Brendon McCullum gave up that role in 2013.

From then on, he was an automatic choice for New Zealand teams. He scored 3,773 runs in 73 Tests at an average of 38.11 with eight centuries and 19 half-centuries. At the same time, he was responsible for a New Zealand record 257 wicketkeeping dismissals, including 249 catches.

