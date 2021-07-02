WTC Final: Black Caps Share Bowling Coach Shane Jurgensen’s Emotional Post on Twitter

New Zealand cricket fans couldn’t ask for a better summer. The Black Caps defeated two big teams in world cricket withinin a span of three weeks. They first triumphed over England 1-0 in a two-match Test series in their own backyard. The team followed it with another big one by winning the maiden World Test Championship title against India. Notably, both their wins were by an eight-wicket margin and it is also the first time that New Zealand have won any major world title.

Kane Williamson and men reached their homeland with the ICC Test Championship Mace and a whopping purse of USD 1.6 million. The Black Caps shared their bowling coach Shane Jurgensen’s emotional post on Twitter, in which he thanked a host of people involved in the team’s biggest triumph.

“From caterers to curators and many more! A feel good Friday message from bowling coach Shane Jurgensen to all the people involved in the World Test Championship win,” the Black Caps captioned along the video of the bowling coach.

The video starts off with Jurgensen thanking everyone who has gone that extra effort to help the team. He goes on to count on the support received from the New Zealand Cricket Board, sponsors and even included the caterers, groundsmen and curators at the venues they played at. He also reveals that he’s been really emotional in his room, and also thanked his wife as she puts up with him being away a lot. He concludes by saying that this is his greatest coaching achievement.

Watch it here:

From caterers to curators and many more! A feel good Friday message from bowling coach @shanejurgo to all the people involved in the @ICC World Test Championship win. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/haMTMkz8Vg— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 2, 2021

Jurgensen played for Western Australia and Tasmania before winning a spot in his home state Queensland in Australia, in the early 1990s. However, after a national under-19 representation between 1993 to 1995, he made just four Pura Cup appearances. He also featuredin a handful of one-day games for Queensland before retiring after the 2006-07 season. Since then, Jurgensen has held coaching roles with Bangladesh, Fiji, Scotland, and New Zealand.

