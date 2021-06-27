WTC Final: Brad Hogg Reveals Crucial Moment Where India Did not Capitalise

After setting a target of 139 to New Zealand in the WTC final, India did not have a great chance of winning. Them dropping catches of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, did not help their case further. Cheteshwar Pujara dropped Taylor at slips off Jasprit Bumrah, while the second catch was dropped off Mohammed Shami.

Former Aussie spinner Brag Hogg is of the opinion that Taylor’s drop on the final day of the match was a crucial moment. The Kiwis still needed 55 runs to win from there. Hogg went on to say that while the target was small, but Taylor’s wicket could have put pressure on the Kiwis and would have made life difficult for Williamson.

“A wonderful performance from New Zealand. India had their chances at the back end of the Test match to stay in it and win it. (Cheteshwar) Pujara dropping (Ross) Taylor with 55 runs still needed at that stage proved extremely costly. It was the final day of a final," Hogg said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“There was pressure. You had (Henry) Nicholls, Watling was injured. Anything could have happened with the pressure around there. Taylor gone, (Kane) Williamson might have played a rash shot as well, not having that experience up at the other end," he further said.

But eventually, New Zealand got home with eight wickets to spare and lifted the maiden World Test Championship trophy.

Meanwhile, Saba Karim has said, “I feel the selectors did not pay attention to the current form and went on reputation to a certain extent. Jasprit Bumrah has not played red-ball cricket since he got injured in Australia."

“He has only played white-ball cricket and that too only the T20s. He did not play in the home series against England. I felt he was woefully out of form and along with that out of practice if we talk about red-ball cricket."

