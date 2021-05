WTC Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Finds ‘Quarantine Gaming Partner’ in His Daughter

India’s ideal Test batsman who is an epitome of patience, Cheteshwar Pujara has got a tiny new gaming partner for his quarantine period. Pujara, ahead of his team’s long tour of England, was seen spending some quality time with his daughter. Along with the entire Indian squad, he is also quarantined in Mumbai ahead of his departure to play the World Test Championship.

The tour starts with the most awaited match of the year, WTC in Southampton where India will take on New Zealand from June 18.To fruitfully utilize his free time in the bio-bubble, the Test specialist has found the perfect “quarantine gaming partner” in his daughter. The right-handed batsman posted a lovable image of her daughter with the hashtag ‘Quarantine Diaries.’

In the image, which has now disappeared from his story feed, the father-daughter duo can be seen with gaming consoles in their hands and trying their level best to concentrate on the match. Aditi was wearing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey in the photo.This is because 33-year-old Pujara was in the CSK squad before 14th season of the Indian Premier League got postponed owing to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

Pujara was bought by CSK in the players’ auction this year, which marked his comeback in the cash-rich league after 2014. The Test cricket star was bought at his base price of Rs50 lakh. Of all the matches CSK played in the tournament so far, Pujara did not get an opportunity to put his abilities on display on the ground. So far, the cricketer has played 30 matches and has scored 390 runs with an average of 20.52 and a strike rate less than 100.

Before leaving for England, the Indian cricket Test team has to spend two weeks in quarantine in Mumbai. On reaching England, the team will have to stay in isolation for the next 10 days in Southampton. After playing WTC final, the Kohli-led squad will take on England in five-match Test series from August 4.

