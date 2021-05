WTC Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals India's New Test Jersey

India Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed the jersey the team will be sporting at the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final next month. The Virat Kohli-led India will face New Zealand in Southampton from June 18 for the title.

“The new kit is here! Can’t wait to get on the field!” Pujara captioned his Instagram story in which he is wearing the the newly minted kit made for the historic occasion.

Before that, he had also shared a picture of himself practicing while undergoing quarantine in a team hotel in Mumbai before the departure for UK early next month. “When in quarantine, work from home!,” wrote Pujara alongside a picture of himself.

Pujara, who has scored played 85 Tests and scored 6244 runs so far, will be key to India’s chances of winning the title.

Earlier on Saturday, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja had posted a snap of him wearing a retro Test jumper, a throwback to the 90s.

New Zealand have already landed in UK well ahead of the WTC final as they are to face hosts England in a two-match Test series before. The first match gets underway from June 2 at Lord’s followed by the second at Edgbaston from June 10.

The Kane Williamson-led team will then have a break of three days before the clash against India.

India will be in UK for nearly two and a half-month. After WTC, they will have a break lasting over a month following which Kohli’s men take on England in a five-match series beginning August 4.

The tourists will be looking forward to beating England in an away Test series for the first time since 2007. When the last time they were in England for a Test series, India suffered a 1-4 series defeat.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here