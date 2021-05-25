WTC Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Wants to Win 'World Cup of Test Format'

India’s solid middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara wants to win the WTC Final as it is World Cup for the longer version of the game, he said. India will take on New Zealand in the final of the WTC on June 18 in Southampton. “It’s a dream for all of us because WTC is indeed the World Cup of Test format and we all would like to win this trophy,” Pujara told cricket.com.

Pujara was at his menacing best when India toured Australia later last year. He played a solid knock alongside Hanuma Vihari at SCG and then at Brisbane he played second fiddle to a rampaging Rishabh Pant as India turned the tables on Aussies.

“Any tour of Australia is always a big challenge and very important for us. In that sense, the 2018 win was the most special. And then, of course, our last series win was also very special because the team was relatively weak as some of the senior players were not there and some of them were injured and not available for all the matches. As a team, it was a huge achievement and personally, it was very satisfying,” he said.

“Fortunately for me, whatever I had planned for those tours did click. Australia is one of the best teams. Their bowling attack is one of the best in world cricket and doing well against them gives you some pride but you can’t be sitting on past laurels. You have to start afresh for a new challenge,” Pujara signed off.

