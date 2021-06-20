WTC Final, Day 3: Wasim Jaffer Wants India to ‘Bat With Ghajini Mindset in England’

In his inimitable style, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has given India to bat with the ‘Ghajini’ - a popular Bollywood movie - mindset. The lead character of the movie suffered from a short-term memory loss as he planned his revenge.

Jaffer reckons India batters need to adopt the plot and forget about the last delivery they face in England as they take on New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship currently underway in England.

The Day 2 of the contest was a stop-start affair and Jaffer says such scenarios typically work against the batting team. “Batters have to return and get settled again. Bowlers don’t mind these conditions because they have to bowl a spell and then rest," Jaffer said on his official YouTube channel.

He says considering the weather interruptions, India batted well with captain Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 44 while Ajinkya Rahane made 29 not out.

“Their mindset was positive. Whenever there was a chance, they scored runs. The ball has to be played very late as I have said before," Jaffer said.

He continued, “In England you have to bat with Ghajini mindset too. Forget what happened with the previous delivery. In English conditions, there will be several occasions when you play and miss. And that’s what happened to Kohli and Rahane too. So it’s important to focus on the next delivery and forget about the one gone by."

The 43-year-old also felt that Indian spinners will benefit from the rough patches created by New Zealand fast bowlers.

“If India manage to 275-300 on this pitch, their chances to win the contest will rise. I feel the ball will spin on this track because the rough patches left by New Zealand left-arm pacers will help (Ravichandran) Ashwin. And similarly the roughs created by right-arm pacers will help Ravindra Jadeja," he said.

Jaffer also said he’s surprised that Kane Williamson didn’t play a single spinner and went out with an all-pace attack.

