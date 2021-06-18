IND vs NZ, WTC Final: Here's How Reserve Day Will Work After Day One Washout at Southampton

The wait to witness the WTC final seems never-ending now as rain has played spoil-sport on day one of the summit clash between India and New Zealand at Southampton. Incessant showers throughout the day meant that the play was eventually suspended without even a ball being bowled on the first day of the clash.

But fans need not be worried already after the loss of play. The ICC had announced June 23 as the reserve day for the WTC final in order to make up for the lost time. The reserve day officially came into effect as soon as the first session was lost due to the weather. While as for the lost time, half an hour early start everyday is also on the cards for the WTC final.

“The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day,” ICC had said in a release while announcing the playing conditions for the WTC final.

But that also means, that if despite having a reserve day, a result is not possible, then both the teams will share the trophy. “There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC release on the playing conditions read.

Such was the situation on day one, that even toss could not take place.

As far as another Test in England is concerned, Indian women are up against the hosts. They are currently following on and batting to save the match. It is noteworthy that it is just a four-day contest and rain threat looms large in the Bristol Test too.

