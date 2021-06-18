WTC Final: Day One Between India & New Zealand Washed Out, Early Start on Saturday

The first day’s play of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl here has been called off due to incessant rain. The match can still be a five-day affair since there is a reserve day on June 23.

“Day 1 has been called at the Hampshire Bowl. A brief period without rain after lunch but it’s back now and the Match Officials have called things. 98 overs now scheduled for tomorrow with a 10-30am local start. #WTC21," tweeted New Zealand Cricket on Friday.

ALSO READ - IND vs NZ, WTC Final: Here’s How Reserve Day Will Work After Day One Washout at Southampton

Day 1 has been called at the Hampshire Bowl. A brief period without rain after lunch but it’s back now and the Match Officials have called things. 98 overs now scheduled for tomorrow with a 10-30am local start. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/XRzie08aAP— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 18, 2021

“The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day,” ICC had said in a release while announcing the playing conditions for the WTC final.

But if that means that the WTC final will be without a clear winner, then both teams will lift the trophy. “There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC release on the playing conditions read.

Meanwhile, India had announced their playing XI. As most had expected, India went in with two spinner — R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, while three pacers — Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were included in the playing XI. But as per the ICC, Team India can still change their playing XI since the toss hasn’t taken place as yet.

ALSO READ - ‘You’ve Got to Play The Mind Games With Virat Kohli’

As per the ICC rule 1.2.1 of the playing conditions of WTC final, “Each captain shall nominate 11 players plus a maximum of 4 substitute fielders in writing on the team sheet provided by ICC. Other than as set out in clauses 1.2.7 and 1.2.8, no player (member of the playing eleven) may be changed after the nomination without the consent of the opposing captain. Immediately prior to the toss, the ICC Match Referee or his nominee shall check with both team captains that the players nominated on the team sheets are correct.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here