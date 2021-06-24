WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik Made his Commentary Debut, Shares Pic with ‘the Mic Gang’

Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik has started his new innings as a commentator at the ICC World Test Championship final. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper made an impressive debut on the commentary panel as India locked horns with New Zealand in Southampton for the coveted title.

The veteran Indian cricketer shared a series of pictures from his commentary stint on June 23 during the WTC final at the Rose Bowl stadium. Karthik was all smiles in the pictures he shared on the photo and video sharing platform. During the clash, Karthik’s analysis was on point, therefore, he earned plaudits from the entire cricket fraternity. Sharing the photos, the Indian cricketer in the caption expressed his joy to be part of the elite company. Karthik called the group, the mic gang.

Karthik's 'mic gang' included some of the popular names in the world of cricket. Besides Karthik, the star-studded commentary panel of the World Test Championship final included Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain, Kumar Sangakara, Lisa Sthalekar, Ian Bishop, Michael Atherton, Simon Doull, and Rob Key.

The veteran cricketer’s latest social media activity in no time became the talk of the town. The pictures of the 'mic gang' have already garnered over 200k likes. His fans showered the cricketer with love and wished him luck for his commentary inning. One of his fans referred to him as the ‘handsome hunk.’ Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund commented on Karthik’s fashionable shoes. Abhinav mockingly wrote that the spikes are on the wrong side of the shoe. Kolkata Knight Riders also lauded DK’s debut and called it impressive. Karthik enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is popularly known as DK. Karthik will return to the field when the second leg of IPL 2021 resumes in September this year.

Talking about the results of the Test Championship, New Zealand clinched an 8-wicket victory over India at the Ages Bowl in Southampton on June 23.

