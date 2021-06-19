WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik Makes Instant Impact in Commentary Box; Here's What he Said

Former India stumper Dinesh Karthik, who is making his debut as a commentator, have made an instant impact on arrival. The 36-year-old kept no qualms about India’s poor performance against the same opposition (New Zealand) in the semi-final of 2019 World Cup which India lost. Now as India take on the Kiwis in the WTC Final, Karthik’s ON-AIR comments went viral and fans just can’t get enough of him.

Here are some of top reaction:

Dinesh Karthik said “India has got more runs here in first 6 over than what they did in World Cup Semi-final" #INDvNZ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik just walks into the comms box and just starts bossing the game. pic.twitter.com/vFKDKuWoz8— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 19, 2021

Already, the Indian opener Dinesh Karthik impressive.— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) June 19, 2021

The opening day of the ICC World Test Championship may have turned out to be a damp squib but there’s some positive update ahead of the start of the second day’s play. India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has shared an image from Southampton with the Hampshire Bowl bathed in bright sunshine on Saturday.

Karthik is in England on commentary duties and has revealed that the sun has indeed come out and should there be no dramatic changes, the play between India and New Zealand should get underway from today in Southampton.

‘Waking up to the sun," wrote Karthik alongside a picture of the ground.

Absolute gold from Dinesh Karthik behind the mic, and not behind the stumps this time!DK has suffered from Kiwi dominance with the new ball first hand, during the forgetful 2019 WC semi-final clash !#IndiavsNewZealand #DineshKarthik #ShubmanGill #Kohli #WTC2021 #Gill #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/HykJS37LhM — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) June 19, 2021

The contest was scheduled to get underway from Friday but persistent rains and wet conditions forced the officials to call off the day without toss.

