WTC Final: Former All-rounder Vijay Bharadwaj Points Out Grey Area for Team India

Highlighting the worrying factors for Team India, Bharadwaj said that the inexperience of Shubman Gill in Tests and Rohit Sharma’s inexperience of playing Tests in England might turn out to be a threat for the team.

Amid the ongoing deadly COVID-19 pandemic, cricket fans are all set to witness the biggest clash of the year in England. India will take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Both the teams are expected to put their best foot forward to lay their hands on the ICC World Test Championship trophy. Ahead of the final match, which will begin on June 18 in Rose Bowl in Southampton, predictions have started to come in.

Former Indian all-rounder Vijay Bharadwaj in an interview with SportsKeeda believes that tough India is well poised, but its “fragile middle order,” could be a matter of concern. The former Karnataka batsman, who played 3 Tests and 10 ODIs in the late 1990s, said that in the WTC final onus will be more on the top-order batsmen.

Highlighting the worrying factors for Team India, Bharadwaj said that the inexperience of Shubman Gill in Tests and Rohit Sharma’s inexperience of playing Tests in England might turn out to be a threat for the team. He further said that this match will be a test for Rohit to pass, as India will be looking for a strong partnership between the opening batsmen. Talking about how New Zealand can get an edge on India, Bharadwaj said that they just must get Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara early into the crease. He further highlighted that New Zealand has already played Test matches against England, prior to WTC, which has given them slight domination in the finals.

He further said that the batsmen should have the focus to score a century just like Rahul Dravid. “Rohit and Gill should not think that by scoring 40 or 50, their job is done. That said, the fragile batting order is a worrying factor,” Bharadwaj added.

