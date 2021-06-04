WTC Final: Hanuma Vihari Believes his Experience of Playing Dukes Ball will Benefit Him

Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC final) against New Zealand and five-match Test series against England, Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari believes that his experience of playing Dukes ball in English conditions will definitely benefit him. According to him, Dukes unlike the Kookaburra ball (in Australia), has something different for the bowlers throughout the day.

Before landing in England, Vihari had last played the Sydney Test. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he was asked about the difference between Kookaburra ball and Dukes ball. Replying to this, Vihari mentioned that Kookaburra gets soft in Australia after some time, but the Dukes does different things off the wicket or in the air. He said that the Dukes has something to offer to the bowlers which is the key challenge for the batsmen.

Even if you believe you are set, you can still be surprised by the movement, he continued.

Remembering his innings in which he got out on 30s against Essex, Vihari said that though the wicket was good to bat o,n but because of the hard seam on Dukes, it was difficult to read the ball.

On the upcoming Championship and Test series, Vihari said that England is a tough place to bat in and it is challenging in there. He further said that the overhead conditions play a part as well. When it is sunny, batting becomes a bit easier but when it is overcast, the ball moves all day, he added.

In his Test debut in 2018 at The Oval, Indian captain Virat Kohli had guided him to face bowlers like Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Vihari said that Kohli’s tips helped him to score runs at that time and deal with a straight delivery in a better way. He said that he was young and was playing his first game. Next, the youngster admitted that his trigger movements have changed over time.

