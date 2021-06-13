WTC Final: 'He Will Consistently Hit Footmarks Size of Roti' - David Warner Wants This Spinner in Playing XI

With less than a week to go for the WTC final between India and New Zealand, everyone is thinking about the various combinations that the teams can go with. India will have an uphill task picking their final XI from the 20 squad members, who are currently playing an intra-squad match. As far as Australia opener David Warner is concerned, he wants all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the team.

While the conditions are expected to favour the fast bowlers, India have two spinning options in Jadeja and R Ashwin. So the big question that arises here is, should India go in with three pacers and two spinners, or four pacers and one spinner? Warner feels that both the spinners should be playing the final.

“Over time Jadeja has bowled exceptionally well against left-handers. There only has to be one little footmark that could be the size of a roti and he will hit that consistently. They are going to be troubled with those two spinners I feel," Warner told Sports Today.

While Ashwin is eagerly waiting for the title clash, and explained the importance of the match.

“It is really exciting, in all these years we have never played a team at a neutral venue in Test cricket. Test cricket is the ultimate format of the sport that we have. It is the greatest test of a cricketer’s ability, mental strength, and everything. For a long time, cricketers wanted this kind of space, with some context to Test cricket. Looking forward to the final,” Ashwin said.

Meanwhile, the flamboyant Rishabh Pant took his senior bowling colleagues to the cleaners with an unbeaten century while opener Shubman Gill also warmed up with a polished 85 during the Indian team’s intra-squad match simulation over the last two days.

The two teams are being led by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul with all the first team batsmen packed in one side and the regular bowlers on the other, with reserves like Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha and Hanuma Vihari.

