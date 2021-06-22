WTC Final: 'I Was Surprised That Bumrah Was Not Able To Change The Length In English Conditions' - VVS Laxman

The famed Indian trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were unable to provide India with the breakthrough with the new ball on Day 3 of the WTC final with Devon Conway and Tom Latham stitching together a crucial half-century partnership and former India Test batsman, VVS Laxman was surprised at the ineffectiveness of the world-class unit.

Speaking on a show on Star Sports, Laxman stated that Bumrah was unable to adjust and change his length in England conditions and that meant he was not as potent with the ball as some of the New Zealand bowlers.

“I was surprised that Bumrah was not able to change the length which is required to be effective in English conditions," said Laxman.

Bumrah looked the most off-colour of the Indian bowlers and so far has figures of 0-34 from 11 overs - thus, neither has he been able to give India a breakthrough nor contain the flow of runs. Laxman suggested that Bumrah was a touch short in length whereas in English conditions he should pitch the ball a bit fuller and tempt the batsmen to go for the extravagant drive.

WTC Final: Weather Gods Permitting Recent History & Numbers Throw Up Intriguing Match Possibilities in Southampton

“You want the batsmen to drive the ball through the covers in these conditions. You want to create that chance by getting that outside edge. Also, if you are making them hit the ball away from their body which majority of the New Zealand batsmen can do because they don’t take a long strike when playing front-foot drives. That when you create that pad and pad gap," added Laxman.

Former India Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar had some advice for Ishant Sharma and Bumrah both. He expected Ishant to bowl from slightly wide of the crease to make his inswinger more effective.

“Yeah, I agree with Laxman. Ishant was able to derive the maximum swing and seam. For the majority of his cricketing career, Ishant has always been an inswing bowler. When an inswing bowler tends to go closer to the stumps, then he loses that swing quite a bit. So one of the things that Ishant can also try is to get slightly wider of the crease so that his inswing becomes more prominent. Then the one which holds the line could become a dreadful ball and for somebody like Kane Williamson, that could very well be an ideal bowler," quoted Bangar.

“If I have to give one piece of advice to Indian bowlers, especially Ishant and Bumrah, is that they have to bowl slightly wider of the crease," concluded Bangar.

​

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here