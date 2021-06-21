WTC Final: 'ICC Did Not Get the Rules Right, All Said and Done, You Want a Champion'

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman said the ICC did not get the rules right for the World Test Championship final, insisting they should have ensured a champion would emerge after the game. Laxman said the game now, between India and New Zealand, might not see a result despite there being a reserve day.

‘Hard to Simulate Match Practice’: Simon Doull on Reason Behind Indian Pacers’ Below-Par Show in WTC Final

India were bowled out for 217, while New Zealand are 101 for 2 at the end of three days. The first session of the fourth day has been washed out. The entire day might be lost to rain as the forecast isn’t great. It leaves two full days, weather permitting, for the teams to try and get a result.

‘This Has Become a Pattern With His Batting’: VVS Laxman Explains What Ails Ajinkya Rahane

“It’s very sad for the fans. I think ICC did not get the rules right. All said and done, you want a champion," Laxman said on Star Sports.

“With so much time available, I’m sure they could have at least allowed 90 overs in 5 days to complete 450 overs. That’s something I would have expected from ICC. We were excited that there is a reserve day but I’m not sure whether the game can finish (despite reserve day) if the rain continues."

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond agreed.

“Both teams want to play to win. The other thing is that the pitch is offering so much to the bowlers that even if you have three-four days of play, we could find a result. If the weather delays go on for long, sometimes it means only one team can win if New Zealand bat well after the rain finishes, it puts them in the best position but I’m with VVS, however long it takes, I’d like to see 450 overs and one team come out on top," Bond said.

Sanjay Bangar said the game might see a result even now, as chasing 160 would be difficult on the last day.

“I agree with the suggestions. Even if India manage to give a target of 160, it’s going to be difficult on this wicket. Yesterday we saw how the ball just took off at times, Conway took some nasty hits on the gloves even Williamson. So, all these things will come into the picture plus the enormity of the occasion and the desire to get your hands on the trophy I think it’s going to be an emotional last two days."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here