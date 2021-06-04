WTC Final: India Cricketers Cannot Meet Each Other For Three Days in Southampton

The Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams landed in UK on Thursday and will now undergo hard quarantine before being allowed to train outdoors for the ICC World Test Championship final starting later this month. India men’s will first take on New Zealand in the WTC Final and then after just over a month, will face England in a five-match series starting in the first week of August.

India women cricket team will face England in a one-off Test followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

During their lengthy flight from Mumbai, the players passed time watching movies or sleeping. However, for the first three days in Southampton, they won’t be able to meet each other.

ALSO READ: Playing Test Match is a Dream, Says Harmanpreet Kaur

“It has been wonderful. First two hours watched a movie, and then slept for six hours. Now having breakfast. Planning to get into quarantine after reaching. As of now we are told we cannot meet each other for three days,” India spinner Axar Patel said in a BCCI video.

The players are traveling with their families despite the coronavirus pandemic after BCCI secured permission from the UK government. India Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has also been accompanied by his daughter who he said enjoyed a good nap during the flight time.

Entire contingent was tested at the Hampshire Bowl and will have to undergo regular tests before being allowed to resume normal activities in a gradual fashion. However, they will not be permitted to leave the bio-bubble during the entirety of the tour.

During a pre-departure press conference, India captain Virat Kohli had shrugged the notion that because New Zealand are already in England and playing the hosts in a two-Test series, they will have an advantage.

“It’s not the first time we are playing in England. (With) the hunger and desire to be there… We have no problems with having just four practice sessions going into the final,” Kohli had said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here