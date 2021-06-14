WTC Final: India Intra-Squad Match Day 3 Video Highlights - Ravindra Jadeja Slams Quickfire 50

The Indian team is scheduled to play the WTC final against New Zealand on June 18 at Southampton. The Virat Kohli-led side is getting some much-needed practice for the final as they battled it out in the intra-squad match. The BCCI shared the highlights of day three of the match, and captioned it, “The third day of intra-squad match simulation was about settling down and finding that rhythm."

All the players looked in some decent form ahead of the clash.

The BCCI has been regularly sharing updates of the match and had earlier shared another video of Ravindra Jadeja’s 54 from 76 balls. Pacer Mohammad Siraj was also in the thick of things as he bagged 2/22 on the third day. Meanwhile, head coach Ravi Shastri was seen keeping a keen eye on the proceedings.

“Ravindra Jadeja gets to his half-century (54* off 76) as play on Day 3 of the intra-squad match simulation comes to end. Mohammed Siraj is amongst wickets with figures of 2/22," tweeted BCCI.

Day one and two was a mixed bag for the bowlers and batsmen. Ishant Sharma picked up three wickets, with Rishabh Pant scoring a quickfire 121 from 94 balls. Shubman Gill got 85 from a little over 130 balls.

On the other hand, Indian women’s team is also gearing for their first Test in a span of seven years. They will take on hosts England from June 16. Unlike the men’s Tests, it will be a four-day affair for the women’s team. Thereafter, India will also play a Test against Australia, Down Under. This will be a day-night Test.

