WTC Final: 'India Will Probably Not be Able to Bowl New Zealand Out in the 2nd Innings'

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has opined that although India have given themselves a chance to win the WTC final against New Zealand, but it might not be possible for them to bundle out the opposition on the reserve day. The weather in Southampton on the reserve day is predicted to be bright and sunny, and might be conducive for batting.

ALSO READ - WTC Final: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls an Over With Wrong Jersey on Day Five

Sunil Gavaskar, speaking to India Today said, he expects an exciting finish to the WTC Test. He also said that the team needs to up the ante as for the batting is concerned. India ended day five on 64/2, with a lead of 32 runs. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have already been dismissed. Currently, skipper Virat Kohli (8*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) are at the crease and will look to take the team forward.

“India will be looking to score freely and put some runs on the board and maybe try to bowl New Zealand out in the fourth innings. An exciting finish for the first-ever WTC final," Gavaskar told India Today.

“They have earned the opportunity (an outside chance to go for win) but now the pitch seems to be playing a lot better because of the weather that is different, there is a little bit of sun out now. It has dried up the surface.

“Even if there is a little bit of grass on the pitch, it won’t have that much carry that was there in the earlier days. So that means batting has become a lot easier.

ALSO READ - WTC Final: Kiwi Cricketers Racially Abused; Two Spectators Ousted from Hampshire Bowl

“India will probably not be able to bowl New Zealand out in the 2nd innings. They have to bowl exceptionally well to get New Zealand out," Gavaskar said.

Apart from that New Zealand boasts of an excellent tail, that wagged once again on day five. They were reeling at 135/5 at one stage but went on to pile 249 runs in the end.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here