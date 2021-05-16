WTC Final: Indian Team Can do Outstanding Things Against New Zealand, Feels Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari, after making his debut for the team in 2018 in the series against England, has managed to play a few Tests till now, but in the limited opportunities he has got, he has made himself a regular in the side. Now with the England tour in sight, the Andhra batsman would be looking to make a mark once again.

ALSO READ – Vijay Shankar Interview: No Compulsion to Bat at No. 6, I Can Be Like Watson or Kallis

The first on the list is the maiden WTC final against New Zealand at Southampton, which begins on June 18. The last time these two sides faced off in an ICC event was in the 2019 semi-final that the Indians lost by 18 runs. For Vihari, it is a life-time opportunity to become a part of history and avenge that loss against the Kiwis.

“I am trying to prepare in the best way possible for the WTC Final and the England series. It’s going to be interesting and exciting as well for all the Indian fans because it’s the first edition of the WTC. We are in the finals and we are playing New Zealand which is going to be challenging in this condition,” Vihari told India Today.

Vihari impressed with his match-saving knock in the Sydney Test, where he faced a hamstring injury, but that kept him out of the England series completely. Even after his comeback, he has played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he managed a 65, and disappointed apart from that. Currently he is in England playing County for Warwickshire, and that hasn’t gone too well for him. He has only managed scores of 0, 8, 32, 52, 8 and 0. But he is still eager to put up a solid show in upcoming series.

ALSO READ – Ratnakar Shetty Interview: ‘Mithali Raj is Sachin Tendulkar of Women’s Cricket’

“We all know that but the Indian team can do outstanding things. I am sure that we’ll be confident going into the WTC final. I am trying to prepare as best as I can for the WTC and the Test series after that,” Vihari added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here