WTC Final: Ishant Sharma is Not Harbhajan Singh's Choice, Wants this Youngster in Team

We are just a week away from the start of the WTC final between India and New Zealand, and many have started predicting the playing XIs for both the sides. Now India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come up with his preferences for the summit clash. According to him, India might spring a surprise and leave out veteran pacer Ishant Sharma from the playing XI.

ALSO READ - India Announce Squad for Sri Lanka Tour; Shikhar Dhawan to Lead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Vice Captain

He also said that he would like to see Mohammad Siraj in place of the lanky pacer, going by his form and confidence, which makes him a better choice. The 40-year-old also gave a reason for his choice.

“If I was the captain, I would go with three pure fast bowlers. In that case, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami pick themselves. In this final, I would like to go with Mohammed Siraj ahead of Ishant Sharma," Harbhajan told PTI on Thursday.

WTC 2021: Pick Your Indian XI for the ICC World Test Championship Final vs New Zealand

“Ishant is a brilliant bowler but for this game, my choice is Siraj, who has shown remarkable improvement in the last two years."

Harbhajan added that the current form of the player should be kept in account while deciding the playing XI. “You have to look at present scenario. Siraj’s form, pace and confidence makes him a better choice for this final match. The kind of form he is in last six months, he looks like a bowler who is hungry for his chances. Ishant has gone through some injuries of late but has been a great servant of Indian cricket no doubt," the off-spinner said.

“If you leave some grass on the surface, Siraj with his pace will be lethal. Trust me, New Zealand batters won’t find him easy as he not only hits the deck but also gets to move the ball off the pitch at brisk pace. He can create awkward angles for batsmen," India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket observed.

ALSO READ - ‘I Was Expecting to Captain India at 2007 T20 World Cup And Then MS Dhoni Was Named Skipper’

“I saw him during 2019 when Russell blasted him to all corners of the ground. This year I saw him bowl some really accurate yorkers and consistently hitting the right spot ball after ball. The pace has also increased," Harbhajan said.

“Russell was beaten for pace during a couple of deliveries. It’s the confidence that he gained by playing for India. He would look into batsmen’s eyes and batters are on back-foot."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here