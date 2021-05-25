WTC Final: It All Comes Down to Who Adapts Better; Difficult to Call a Winner-Richard Hadlee

Former New Zealand cricketer Richard Hadlee said Duke ball will favour both teams but if the conditions are cold then it will be the Kiwis who will be getting all the advantage at Southampton where the WTC final is scheduled to be played. He added that it’s ‘difficult’ to pick a clear winner as of now.

“It all comes down as to who is better prepared and who adapts better to the English conditions the quickest,” he said. “The weather may also play a part and if it is cold that will favour New Zealand. The Duke ball will suit both team’s fast bowlers especially the genuine swing bowlers and the Kiwis are well served in that department with Southee, Boult and Jamieson. If the ball seams around off the pitch, batsmen in both teams will be challenged.”

“Both teams have high-class batsmen so it will be an interesting game to watch. It is too difficult to call a winner at this stage,” he added.

India had a horrendous series in New Zealand last year where they managed to win the T20 series but went onto lose the ODI and Test series badly. Will this give Kiwis sort of advantage? Not to forget that the Blackcaps had a dream season in England during the 2019 World Cup where they managed to reach the final.

"We have a proud record in 50 over World Cups. Yes, those near misses were frustrating and disappointing but we were so close to winning in 2019 at Lord's. I would go as far as to say there were no winners and losers on that day – it was just by a technicality that England won!" The ace fast bowler also said that both the teams will head into the WTC final completely unfazed as it is being played on a 'neutral ground.' India will take on New Zealand in the WTC Final on June 18. "The Test Championship is a one-off game. Yes, it is a final, but I don't think either team will be too fazed about it. It is a neutral ground with no home team advantage," he said. "It is something to look forward to. Both teams deserve to be contesting the final because of their consistent playing performances over a set period of time," he signed off

