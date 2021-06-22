WTC Final: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls an Over With Wrong Jersey on Day Five

It would be fair to say that the WTC final has failed to live up to the hype, mostly because of the inclement weather in England. More than two days are lost, and in all probability, the match between India and New Zealand would end in a draw. This stop-start match has left the fans disinterested as well.

Players, on the other hand, it looks like it, know that there is no possible result in the match. But time and again the players have managed to provide some comic relief though. After play began on day five after a delayed start due to rain, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling his regular India Test jersey, which has the main sponsors in the centre.

It is noteworthy that Team India had a special jersey for the WTC final, where ‘INDIA’ was printed in the centre. Bumrah managed to bowl an over with the wrong jersey and then rushed back to the dressing room between the overs to change it.

As per the rule, for any ICC event, the country’s name is always mentioned in the centre.

Meanwhile, India made a comeback of sorts in the match on day five, before lunch. They managed to pick three crucial wickets.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar opined that he would have included Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing eleven had he landed in England with the Indian team. Gavaskar’s comments came on the back of some ineffective bowling by the Indian trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

“He (Bhuvneshwar) did play the IPL this time around and there wasn’t any injury concern. He did pull out of the September-October IPL but not this time. I would have included him just for this Test match because it is being played in June," Gavaskar said while replying to a question on whether Bhuvneshwar was not included in the squad for the WTC Final and England series due to his frequent injury concerns.

