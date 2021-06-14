WTC Final: Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan is All Smiles in Southampton

Sports presenter and Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan is currently accompanying her husband for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Ahead of the inaugural, Team India is quarantined in the in a Southampton hotel. As the Virat Kohli-led side has commenced their practice sessions, Sanjana has been giving fans glimpses of the quarantined life. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Sanjana had posted a photo of her in a white shirt with a million-dollar smile. Along with the photo, she wrote that she tried something other than sweatpants.

Earlier the week, the sports presenter had shared a picture of her in sweats from her hotel room balcony. In the caption, she used the three major elements of the photo.

Bumrah, he will face his Mumbai Indian (MI) teammate Trent Boult in the WTC final. In an ICC press release, former Australia speedster Brett Lee said that Bumrah-Boult's MI friendship will be put aside when the WTC game will begin. Lee said that thought the friendship will exist, but on-field “it is war, it is battle” as both will be playing for their respective country.

Talking about their face-off, the Australian bowler said that Boult and Bumrah know each other pretty well. He said that both of them are aware of each other’s strengths as well as each other's weaknesses. Therefore, he added, it will counterbalance a situation where it could help or hinder someone.

Team India is gearing up to be prepared to take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the summit clash on June 18 in Rose Bowl in Southampton. Both the teams will likely put their best foot forward to lay their hands on the ICC World Test Championship trophy. The final will be followed by a 5-match series against England, which will take place in August.

