WTC Final: Kane Williamson Congratulates ‘Legend’ BJ Watling on an Amazing Career

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson dedicated a special post to former teammate BJ Watling. Black Caps’ most successful wicket keeper officially retired from all forms of cricket after his side won the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship against India. Williamson, on Monday, took an opportunity to revere the celebrated player, his illustrious career and invaluable contribution to New Zealand’s cricket team.

The 30-year-old batsman shared a series of pictures from the day the Black Caps won big. The photographs capture some special moments between Williamson and Watling on and off the field. It brings out the spirit of the game, solidarity and an admirable camaraderie between two of the most celebrated cricketers from New Zealand. The first photo shows the duo posing with the ICC World Test Championship mace and the second one captures the moment they step on the field. The last one is a moment of celebration after taking a wicket. Watling decided to keep for his team with a dislocated finger and garnered worldwide value and esteem for it. In his note, Williamson called Watling a legend and congratulated the latter on an amazing career. “A team man that set the bar,”wrote the right-handed batsman.

Take a look:

Watling has been given the responsibility of taking care of the mace for the next fortnight as he and his teammates and support staff complete their mandatory two-week stay in managed isolation. The 35-year-old has named Tom Blundell as the unequivocal pick for taking over the duty of the wicketkeeper-batsman in the Test side. Blundell filled in for Watling in the previous test, the series win against England at Edgbaston. The departing gloves man gave a symbolic handover on the field to his replacement-in-waiting with a full-throated endorsement. “I have full faith in Tom. I think he's hungry, and he's ready to go," said Watling affirmatively.

