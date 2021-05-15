WTC Final: Kane Williamson to Outscore Virat Kohli? Michael Vaughan Explains Why

Michael Vaughan has already courted controversy last night when he clearly favoured Kane Williamson over Virat Kohli when it comes to playing the moving ball in English conditions. Later in an interview to ‘Spark Sport,’ he explained his rationale as well. India will take on New Zealand in the WTC final starting June 18 and two of the best world batters: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will be leading their side into the field.

“I think recently, a lot of pundits have been shouting for him (Kohli), whether he likes that or not, I’m not too sure. In English conditions, against the moving ball, Virat did enjoy success the last time he came in, but other than that he has struggled,” Vaughan told Spark Sport. “In terms of quality and what he brings on the pitch and his consistency, I wouldn’t bet against Kane Williamson getting more runs. I think Kane may score a few more runs than Virat this summer,” the former England captain added.

The former England captain cited how Kohli had struggled in England till 2018 where he then slammed a couple of centuries in the four match Test series. Four years earlier, he had a horrendous season accounting for 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0, 7, 6 and 20 in five Tests, averaging 13.50 in his 10 innings. Meanwhile Kane Williamson belongs to the Kiwiland where the conditions are almost similar to England. Pitches are slow and low and conditions quite often windy, overcast. Clearly the NZ skipper will be at home.

Earlier Vaughan had said that had Williamson been Indian, he would also had a number of followers on social media. “If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does.”

