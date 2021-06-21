WTC Final Should Not Have Been Played at UK, Hints Kevin Pietersen

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen once advocated for England playing host to IPL 2021—Which was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said that England has some fantastic weather in September with sunlight being available as long as 8 PM. However, the recent rains which has interrupted the WTC Final has made him change his mind.

“It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK," he tweeted.

It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK.— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 21, 2021

KP’s anguish seems valid as the first session of the crucial fourth day has already been washed out due to rain.

The lunch break was taken without a ball being bowled on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand after incessant rain held up proceedings here on Monday. New Zealand were 101 for 2 at stumps on day three, which too had a delayed start due to wet outfield and also ended early because of bad light. Rain had washed out the entire opening day and on day two, 64.4 overs of play were possible with bad light prompting frequent interruptions. The ICC will have to use the reserve sixth day to make up for the lost time as only 141.1 overs have been possible so far in the match. The two teams will share the honours if the match ends in a draw or a tie.

(With PTI Inputs)

