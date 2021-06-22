WTC Final: Kiwi Cricketers Racially Abused; Two Spectators Ousted from Hampshire Bowl

A couple of fans were removed from the Hampshire Bowl as they were allegedly abusing NZ cricketer Ross Taylor. A fan tweeted about the incident to ICC which in turn took the action and promptly removed the couple of fans.

The ICC have taken action against two people in the crowd today. https://t.co/sKBDfcxXX5— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 22, 2021

Just to let you know, two individuals have been identified and removed from the venue for their conduct. Thanks for taking the time to contact @ajarrodkimber and I, we really don’t stand for that sort of behaviour in cricket.— Claire Furlong (@ClaireFurlong14) June 22, 2021

It has been learnt that it was a racist abuse. If this is confirmed then it would be another incident of racism in cricket. Earlier this sort of behaviour happened in Sydney when India toured Australia earlier this year. The complainant heard the abuses on TV and tweeted where ICC Media and Communications manager took note of it. Back in SCG, a couple of Australians were removed for being abusive to India bowler Mohammed Siraj. It was alleged that he was called ‘brown dog.’

Earlier Kyle Jamieson was abused on an online platform as he accounted for the wicket of Virat Kohli.

Jamieson produced a peach of a delivery during the third day of the rain-hit contest to have Kohli trapped lbw on 44.

While there were users who kept things civil and cheekily asked for his IPL contract to be terminated (Jamieson and Kohli are teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore), others took their anger to extreme with abusive filth. Then there were others called out the so called fans for targeting Jamieson and his mother just because the Kiwi pacer got the better of Kohli.

