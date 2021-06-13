WTC Final: KL Rahul Hits Humongous Six Off Ravindra Jadeja; Watch Highlights of Intra-squad Match

The Indian squad in England is currently playing an intra-squad match to prepare well for the upcoming WTC final against New Zealand. While on day one of this match, Rishabh Pant stole the show with a scintillating ton, day two belonged to KL Rahul, who is leading the other side opposite Virat Kohli.

The 52-second clip shared by the BCCI covered various moments of the day, with Umesh Yadav bowling to Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. Also, pacer Avesh Khan seemed to have a decent outing, generating a lot of pace and bounce. He bowled one jaffa to Cheteswar Pujara that came back in sharply and went to the keeper. Mohammad Siraj was also seen cover driving Umesh Yadav for a four, which was followed by appreciation on the mic.

Highlights from Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton 🔥#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Tm6RrQ4nnd— BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2021

But the biggest highlight of the day was two sixes smashed by KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha. Rahul can be seen steeping down and hitting Jadeja for a huge six. The video ended with Saha pulling Shardul Thakur for a massive six.

The final between the two sides will be played on June 18 at Southampton. On the other hand New Zealand is prepping by playing a two-Test series against England, and are on the verge of winning the second Test comfortably. Meanwhile, there is every possibility of Team India drafting Rahul in the playing XI at some point during the England tour.

Also Team India will be playing a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July. The team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and as many as five new faces have been added to that squad. There is a speculation that Rahul Dravid will coach the side.

