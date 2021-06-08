WTC Final: KL Rahul Shares Stunning Candid Picture from Southampton

KL Rahul is currently quarantining at the Hilton hotel in Southampton with the Indian cricket team ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The cricketer has shared a candid picture of himself from the stunning outdoors of the hotel. He can be seen sporting a black sweatshirt that he has teamed up with a pair of brown lowers. To complete his look, Rahul has put on a black cap. The batsman can be seen standing around stunning purple flowers in the area. The clear blue sky and well-maintained grass are also adding to the beauty quotient of the backdrop.

The post with over seven lakh likes has received much love from his insta fam. His teammate Shubhman Gill dropped a funny comment saying, “Where do you find these locations to click pictures." Rahul had previously posted a carousel of snaps from Southampton. Two out of three pictures showed him in different moods while the third picture featured the cricket ground.

India will be up against New Zealand in the debut WTC final starting June 18. The match that is scheduled to be held at the Ageas Bowl will begin at 3 PM IST. Those willing to watch the WTC final can do so on Sony Sports Network or through the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

The team India squad that has been finalised to play in WTC final include skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, along withShubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara,R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja,Hanuman Vihari,Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj,Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma,Umesh Yadav andShardul Thakur, while Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha's inclusion is subject to fitness clearance.

Rahul was last seen leading the Punjab Kings team at the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament was suspended in India after 29 games due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India. However, the BCCI has now announced that the league will be resumedin the UAE.

