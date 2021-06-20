WTC Final: Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway Star as New Zealand Pile Pressure on India

Kyle Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul before opener Devon Conway impressed with another half-century as New Zealand edged forward in the ICC World Test Championship final against India. Jamieson picked up 5 for 31 in 22, including 12 maidens, as India were bowled out for 217.

It was his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests.

At stumps, New Zealand were 101-2, a deficit of 116 runs with Kane Williamson (12) and Ross Taylor (0) in the middle. Tom Latham (30) and Conway (54) were the batsmen dismissed.

India needed a big effort from the bowlers after the below par performance by the batsmen. However, their pacers could not get as much swing as their New Zealand counterparts. Ishant Sharma was not threatening, while Jasprit Bumrah was off rhythm. It allowed New Zealand’s openers to start steadily in a 70-run stand.

Mohammed Shami looked in fine form, getting the ball to bounce and seam, troubling the batsmen. However, edges evaded the fielders as Shami turned out to be unlucky. Ashwin was impressive in his role, conceding only 20 runs in 12 overs including the wicket of Latham; he tempted him to drive away from the body for a catch to extra cover.

Conway, though, was discipline personified. He crossed another half-century, while Williamson seemed in good touch too. Late in the day, he looked to flick Ishant but gave a catch to mid on, Shami doing well to move across to his left.

Earlier, after a wet outfield delayed Sunday’s start by 30 minutes, India resumed on 146-3.

India captain Kohli was 44 not out and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 29.

A combination of gloomy skies and a green-tinged pitch, which assisted an already formidable pace attack, made batting conditions extremely difficult.

Kohli, 10 years to the day since his Test debut against the West Indies in Kingston, had not added to his score when he fell to the eighth ball he faced Sunday.

The nearly 7ft (2.13 metres) tall Jamieson got a full-length delivery to nip back and strike the star batsman on the front pad.

Kohli reviewed Michael Gough’s decision but the English umpire’s ‘out’ verdict was upheld to end a stand of 61, with ball-tracking technology indicating the delivery would have hit the top of leg stump.

Such was New Zealand’s accuracy that Kohli’s 132-ball innings included just one boundary — a cover-driven four off left-armer Neil Wagner to get off the mark.

The usually free-scoring Pant needed 20 balls to get off the mark, with a four through midwicket off Jamieson.

Two balls later, however, Jamieson dismissed the wicketkeeper when Pant, unable to resist a full-length delivery that moved away, drove loosely outside off stump and was well caught at second slip by Latham.

Rahane had batted in composed fashion during an admirable 117-ball innings with five fours.

But, one run shy of a fifty, the vice-captain was cramped trying to pull a Wagner short ball and lobbed a simple catch to Latham, now at midwicket.

India’s 211-7 at lunch soon became 213-9 thanks to Jamieson, who had Ishant Sharma caught at first slip by Ross Taylor before next ball having another tailender in Jasprit Bumrah lbw with a well-directed yorker.

But No 11 Shami denied Jamieson a hat-trick with a cover-driven four worthy of a top-order batsman.

Left-arm quick Trent Boult had Ravindra Jadeja well caught down the legside by a diving wicketkeeper BJ Watling — in his last match before retirement — to end the innings.

(AFP inputs)

