WTC Final Loss: New Zealand Website Insults Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

The players from New Zealand are renowned for their sportsmanship and gentle nature. Players from New Zealand are commonly quoted for their on-field gesture. The AccNZ, a sports entertainment website of New Zealand, has uploaded a photo, which has enraged all Indian cricket lovers.

On its Instagram feed, the AccNZ released a photo in which a woman has put a strap around a man’s neck. The woman in this photo is identified as Kiwi bowler Kyle Jamieson, while the Virat Kohli is written in front of the man. This photo resembles a dirty prank in which Virat Kohli gets mocked for the WTC Final loss.

In both innings, Jamieson jolted Virat’s wicket. Jamieson had Virat out LBW in the first innings and then he had him caught behind the wicket in the second innings. Team India was overshadowed by Jamieson’s excellent bowling and New Zealand was crowned Test World Champions.

Kyle Jamieson was named Man of the Match in appreciation of his great performance. In the first innings, this all-rounder took five crucial wickets, and in the second innings, he took two wickets. Virat Kohli was also impressed by Jamieson’s performance. He also congratulated New Zealand on their World Test Championship victory.

However, the actions of the New Zealand website The AccNZ are completely unacceptable. The AccNZ website provides cricket and other sports commentary. It is also verified on Instagram with over 45 thousand followers.

