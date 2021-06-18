WTC Final: Michael Vaughan Baits India Fans Again, Says India Saved by Weather in Southampton

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is known for baiting Indian fans on social media. He was at it once again as rain played spoilsport at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton where India are set to take on New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final. The game should have ideally been underway, but instead, all eyes are on the weather gods as rain washed out the first session on Day 1.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Southampton Test, Day 1: Toss Delayed; No Play in the First Session

Vaughan felt India were lucky to be saved by the adverse weather.

India Women vs England Women Live Score, Only Test, Bristol, Day 3

“I see India have been saved by the weather …" he tweeted.

I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021

As expected, Indian fans trolled Vaughan in the comments section.

“England had been saved in the WC by Umpires and boundary count lmaoo," one user wrote.

“The way they lost from New Zealand in last test shows their so called class," wrote another user.

Here are some other replies:

“Thank you vaughan , Now surely india will win"

“I saw from the ind vs ENG 2021 test match you spoke against and against India because of Eng. Team not reaching in final

And we are able to reach at top 2 and England not …..

Please keep your thoughts in your mind ur team was not able to reach their"

“Yeah… we couldn’t even get an hour’s play else we could have “counted boundaries” and who knows, could have won the cup without actually winning the cup..

I know of one such country who one like that.. do u??"

Vaughan had earlier predicted that New Zealand will win the Test Championship final. NZ had defeated England 1-0 in a recent Test series prior to this game.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here