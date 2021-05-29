WTC Final: Michael Vaughan Feels These Three Will Fire in Southampton; Not Kohli, Williamson

Rishabh Pant, BJ Watling and Kyle Jamieson are the three players who will shine at the biggest stage when India and New Zealand take on each other at the World Test Championship final in Southampton on June 18, feels former England captain Michael Vaughan. The 46-year-old, who is known for speaking his mind out no matter what, surprised everyone at Crictracker when asked about his top picks for WTC final. As mentioned above, Vaughan’s picks didn’t have the likes of Kohli or a Williamson.

“First is Kyle Jamieson as he’s had a magnificent start to his Test career. Next is Rishabh Pant as he’s the star of the world game. He has been incredible over the last few months, especially against Australia and England. Next, I’ll go with BJ Watling in his swansong as he’s been a fantastic servant for New Zealand cricket.”

While Rishabh Pant is getting into his own with centuries against Australia and England, Kyle Jamieson made his Test debut against India last year and went onto take a fifer in his second Test where he accounted for Virat Kohli. Watling is in the dusk of his career as the WTC final will be his last international match.

Vaughan also opined that ECB’s new pet project–‘The Hundred’ is the next big thing in world cricket.

“The Hundred had a lot of criticism. I love T20 cricket; great razzmatazz, but it goes on for too long; there’s time-outs; there’s too much talking in between balls and it goes on forever. The Hundred is going to be the next big thing in world cricket.”

