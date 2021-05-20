WTC Final: Mohammad Shami Believes India's Pace Battery is 'Obviously' Better Than New Zealand

India is due to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton on June 18. For that India have announced a 20-member squad that will be touring England, which included the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. The trio is regarded as one of the best in the world, but have stiff competition from their Kiwi counterparts — Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

But Shami is of the opinion that Indian bowlers are better than New Zealand and their records speak for themselves. “Obviously, we are (better than Boult, Southee and Wagner). When we play Test cricket, even if someone is having a bad day the other bowlers step up. When someone is down we make sure to pick up that teammate and carry the team forward as a unit. We try to cheer him up as well.

“If you see our records you will have an idea of what I’m talking about. Fans don’t become fans overnight, they know the entire history. We have done a lot of homework to build this fast-bowling trio of me, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah,” Shami told Sports Tak.

Shami also feels that the two best teams in the world have reached the final of the inaugural Test championship and that the Kiwis will give a tough fight to the Indians.

“The top two teams have reached the final and the match is in England. Conditions won’t be one-sided for either teams. It will be a good match I think, both teams are balanced and solid. I don’t think either team will leave any lose point,” Shami said.

Team India will leave for England on June 2, and after the completion of the final, will play a five-Test series against England.

