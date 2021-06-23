WTC Final: Mohammed Shami Reveals Team India's Plan for Last Day

Team India is in a tough situation in the WTC final against New Zealand. Virat Kohli’s men have put up 64/2 on the board in the third innings, which effectively means a lead of 32 runs only. With the final day expected to be a bright and sunny one, it could be a good day for batting. But India would not want to take any chances as far as the target for New Zealand is concerned.

Pacer Mohammed Shami echoed the same sentiment and hinted on Tuesday that the team would adopt a ‘safety first’ approach. “We have lost a lot of time due to rain. So there is no discussion as such, on a total. We have just started our second innings and we need to put runs on the board," Shami, India’s man of the day with four wickets, said at the press conference.

“We have to score as many as possible and then see how much time is left to put them in and decide accordingly.

“In conditions like England, anything can happen but we simply can’t have a pre-plan in mind that we can get them out in this many overs. You need time to get 10 wickets and some solid plans in place. But first, we need to enough back-up runs," Shami said which meant that Indians won’t mind a draw in current circumstances.

Shami was also pleased with his efforts that helped India make a comeback in the match. “Obviously as you play the Test match, you can’t stick to one plan for five days. You need to be flexible and set up lines as per the track. We needed to bowl those tight lines which benefits the team in order to restrict New Zealand to as less as possible. So the pressure created momentum and we got wickets in clutches."

A captain’s go-to bowler, the veteran speedster is happy that he has been able to perform his duty in an effective manner.

“Whenever I have been entrusted with responsibility, I have put in my whole hearted effort. Whatever be situation, I know what captain wants and then I follow his instructions. I have always been an attacking bowler who goes for wickets."

So did he have any regrets in missing out on a five-for.

“When you play for India, you have no such regrets. You can’t think about personal milestones."

