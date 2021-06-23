WTC Final: Mohammed Shami’s Viral Towel Video Sparks Meme Fest

On the fifth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Mohammed Shami bowled a fine spell and picked some early wickets making it difficult for the New Zealand batsmen to settle. Shami scalped two wickets while Ishant Sharma picked one as India reduced the Kiwis to 135/5 at lunch. With his lethal bowling, Shami had sent back Ross Taylor (11) and wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling (1), while Ishant got rid of Henry Nicholls (7).

Shami’s success in the morning session was because he bowled slightly fuller and adjusted his length. His average length of bowling which was 7.48 metres on Day 3 was reduced to 6.94 metres on June 22, thus indicating the shift in length. As Shami picked some crucial wickets, it helped the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team to bounce back in the game.

Apart from picking wickets for his team and proving to be a threat for the opposition, Shami also provided entertainment for viewers watching the match from the ground and the ones on TV at their homes.

He provided a moment of laughter and curiosity during the last over before lunch, which has gone viral. While he was fielding on the outfield, Shami wrapped himself up in a towel. And the star bowler was laughing while doing so, therefore the bizarre video in no time became viral. It is because of the chilly nature of the weather in Southampton that Shami was providing warmth to his lower back.

Fans had bizarre reactions to his viral video and most of them asked Shami what exactly was he doing. Totally impressed with his towel styles, one of the fans wrote ‘Southampton ki baarish, main chalegi boat, Shami bhaia looks hot in petticoat.’

A few fans gave hilarious references to the movie Saawariya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

What shami is doing in white towel 😁— 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 (@ps26_11) June 22, 2021

Why was he in the towel in the first place ?— Awaaaz Neitzche (@GodIsDead____) June 22, 2021

Walk like a king, but not with the towel shami😂#WTC21final pic.twitter.com/kxTsLCBi5J— as|am (@aslaameyyy) June 22, 2021

That’s what you do when you can’t leave the ground to change torn trousers/ pants 👍— Nsaxena (@Fud4Th0ught) June 23, 2021

The highlight of the match, Shami wrapped in a towel#INDvNZ #WTCFinal— Jubin (@jmjmufc) June 22, 2021

Shami after taking Wicket of Watling n wearing Towel as Dhoti#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/WH6sYh0xwi— Anshuman (@Anshuman84m2) June 22, 2021

