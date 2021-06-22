WTC Final: Nasser Hussain Lauds Virat Kohli's Captaincy Before Lunch, Says India are Favourites

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was all praise for Virat Kohli’s leadership in the first session of Day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. NZ started the session 101 for 2 and ended it 135 for 5, losing Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling. Hussain said Kohli’s bowling changes worked to perfection.

WTC Final: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls an Over With Wrong Jersey on Day Five

India started the day with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma and were wicketless in the first hour. After that, Mohammed Shami got Ross Taylor. That opened up the middle order; Ishant Sharma then dismissed Henry Nicholls while Shami got BJ Watling to leave NZ in trouble. Kane Williamson, though, was still there.

WTC Final: I Would Have Included Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Says Sunil Gavaskar

“I thought Virat Kohli had a day as well, good morning. Every bowling change he made (was a good one). To the left-hander Nicholls, we know Ishant bowls well, bowl straight on. He kept Shami on even though he bowled six or seven overs in that session. So, pretty much spot on from India throughout the session. Catching, captaincy, and bowling," Hussain said on Star Sports’ show.

“Sometimes, Virat Kohli does certain things, I call him the tinker man. But today morning, he did things with a lot of purpose. The changes he made were absolutely spot-on. Ishant to the left-handers. And like VVS Laxman said, there was no left-hander for Ashwin. 10 minutes to go to Lunch. BJ Watling in the middle, and he kept Shami on. And immediately Shami gets the wicket.

“He made right changes at the right time."

Hussain then went on to say that India are favourites for the game.

“Now, India are the favourites even though New Zealand were the favourites half an hour ago, and that is how quickly things change in England. And that is why Virat Kohli’s captaincy was spot-on."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here