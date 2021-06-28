WTC Final: Neil Wagner Reveals Reason Behind Virat Kohli's 'Shushing' Celebration

Even though Team India lost the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, there is one picture that is still etched in everyone’s mind. Virat Kohli shushing the crowd during the celebration of a wicket. Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner has revealed the real story behind the entire episode.

ALSO READ - ‘Captains Should be Subtle & Not Fiery’: Ex-Pak Skipper Wants Virat Kohli to Learn from Kane Williamson

It is noteworthy that the English crowd was trying to get under the skin of Indian team, especially skipper Kohli. Wagner went on to reveal that they started singing ‘Zombie’ to get the better of Kohli.

“Yes, the crowd started singing Zombie… They were singing, ‘In your head Kohli, in your head Kohli, Kohli.’ So they were trying to get under Kohli’s skin a little bit and Kohli kept giving it around, giving them the shush fingers. Then there’s a song going to Devon Conway sort of as a way of support, they started singing to him,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Wagner further stated that the Kiwi players started singing the song on the plane and in the changing room as well. “And in the changing room, and even on the plane, we suddenly started singing… I think Tim Southee had his phone out and Zombie started playing on his phone and everyone sort of laughed and started singing along the song a little bit,” he further added.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt is of the opinion that Kohli should learn from his counterpart Kane Williamson.

ALSO READ - Former Selector Wants Management to Groom Shardul Thakur; Look at Vijay Shankar & Shivam Dube Too

“You can be a very good captain but if you don’t win any title, masses won’t remember you. May be you are a good captain and have good plans but your bowler may not be able to execute it. So luck has to be on your side as well. People only remember those who win tournaments," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here