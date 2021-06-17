WTC Final: New Zealand Bowlers Strategizing Against New Comers Like Pant, Gill

India and New Zealand will face each other in the final match of the World Test Championship tomorrow (June 18). New Zealand has recently played two test matches against England. Kiwi players have strengthened their preparations against India. However, Kiwi bowler Tim Southee says that every batsman in the Indian team is dangerous.

The focus of the opposition bowlers is not only on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but also on Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

With 309 wickets in his bag in only 78 test matches for New Zealand, Southee said that his team is well prepared for the WTC finals and the two test matches played against England strengthen their preparations against India. He also added that New Zealand bowlers have to give their best for success.

Southee said in an Interview, “ Rohit is one of the best batsmen in all three formats. He is that player whom I like to watch while he is batting. He can easily take away the match from any opponent, and the entire batting line up is dangerous.” Southee added that the team is not only watching the videos of experienced batsmen like Virat and Rohit but also of new comers like Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

Rishabh Pant India’s X Factor

A matured form of Pant has come forward in the Australia and England test series, showing a lot of patience and calmness in the crease, and has the intention to finish games off for India. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has made his place in the hearts of every cricket fan. With 515 runs in only 6 test matches at an average of 64.37 and four half-centuries and one century in his bag, he has shown that he has the ability to turn matches. The keeper-batsman will bat at number six.

Pant does not have a good record against New Zealand but he has a good record on English soil. The last time Pant and New Zealand had a face-off, Pant could only make 60 runs in two test matches. He scored his first Test century at the Oval.

Gill to open with Rohit

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have not been selected in the 15-man squad for the test match. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are going to open for India in the WTC finals. With two half-centuries against Australia, Gill made a spectacular debut in Test cricket, however, he managed to make only one fifty against England in the home test series. Despite this performance, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli have shown confidence in the batsman.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here