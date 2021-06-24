WTC Final: New Zealand Players Celebrate Hard After Breaking ICC Trophy Jinx in Southampton

New Zealand beat India in Southampton on Wednesday and was crowned the first-ever World Test Championship winners. The Kiwis were beyond excellent throughout the match as in the end it was a comfortable win for them, by eight wickets. The win just sums up their growing stature as a world superpower in the longest format, and also ends their drought for an ICC Trophy.

After being part of two back-to-back finals of the World Cups in 2015 and 2019, New Zealand finally struck gold under the leadership of Kane Williamson. He along with Ross Taylor took the team home comfortably, with eight wickets and 43 balls to spare.

And naturally when Taylor hit the winning runs, the entire Kiwi dressing-room went into celebration mode. ICC also uploaded a video of the same, where the New Zealand players are seen celebrating, and then lifting the trophy.

The @BLACKCAPS dressing room the moment Ross Taylor hit the winning runs in the #WTC21 Final 📹 pic.twitter.com/FAO5vuYGd8— ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, after the heavy defeat, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was spot on when he said that the best Test team can’t be decided with just one match, and it should be a best of three contest. “I’m not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test team in the world over one game, to be honest. It can’t just be pressure applied over two days, and you’re not a good side. It definitely has to be worked in the future. Over three matches, there are ups and downs, there are chances to rectify mistakes… So we’re not too bothered by this result.

“If you saw the way the game went… why wouldn’t you want to see three Tests? Historically, all the great series you’ve seen in Tests, you remember them over 3 or 5 matches. This definitely has to be brought in. I’m not saying just because we’re not on the winning side."

