WTC Final: NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Arden Congratulates Team on Historic Win

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has congratulated her country’s cricket team after they beat India to snatch the maiden and the inaugural WTC trophy. The Head of State expressed herself on Instagram. Check this out:

“Congratulations @blackcapsnz You’ve made us all proud…again!" she wrote on her Instagram post.

After suffering two back to back losses in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup at the hands of Australia and England, respectively, the Black Caps kept their composure to take their first-ever major International Cricket Council (ICC) title home.

Chasing a meagre total of 139 runs to win on the last day, New Zealand won the match with eight wickets to spare. During New Zealand’s second innings, India’s spin wizard R Ashwin gave a scare to Kiwis by removing both their openers — Tom Latham (9 runs off 41 balls) and Devon Conway (19 runs off 47 balls) – to reduce them to 44-2. After that, the experienced duo of Williamson and Ross Taylor guided the teamto a comfortable win without any further hiccups. While Williamson scored an unbeaten 52 runs off 89 balls, Taylor amassed 47 runs in 100 balls.

Ace seamer Kyle Jamieson shone with the ball for New Zealand. He bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings and two wickets in the second innings. Jamieson also bagged the wicket of the dangerous Kohli in both innings. For India, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant scored 41 runs off 88 balls in the second innings.

After taking the WTC title, Williamson at the post-match presentation said that “it’s a very special feeling." He also paid tribute to a “formidable" Indian team for their performance.

