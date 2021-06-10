WTC Final: People Talk About Foreign Coaches, But Ravi Shastri Has Dashed All Those Views - Kiran More

Team India is in England for a long tour, where they will play the WTC final against New Zealand, followed with five-Test series against hosts. Former India keeper and chief selector Kiran More feels that it won’t be easy to win in England. In an interview with Rediff.com, he said that it will be up to the batsman to do well, while India has the bowling to pick 20 wickets.

“It won’t be easy, it is a five-Test series. If our batsmen perform to expectations in England, then we have the bowling to win Test matches in England," More said.

“When you have a good bowling attack, then you can win Test series away from home. Kohli has been doing a good job as captain, he has done well in Test cricket. Under his leadership, we have reached the final of the World Test Championship, so that shows he has got the desired results as the captain.

“We won the series even without Virat (Kohli) when he had to come home for the birth of his child, so that shows that the system he has set up it is working quite well.

“The Indian team played out of their skin to win the series in Australia and coach Ravi Shastri also deserves a lot of credit. He has moulded the team into world beaters, so Shastri and the rest of the support staff have done a very good job."

More also reserved special praise for Shastri, who has taken India to some scintillating feats. “Shastri reads the game very well. He has always been a fighter; even in his playing days he never used to give up. He had this attitude that he always wanted to be a winner, he wanted to score hundreds, take five wickets and take his team to victory.

“I am particularly happy that an Indian has done such a superb job as the coach because people always talk about foreign coaches, but Shastri has dashed all those views."

