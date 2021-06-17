WTC Final: Playing XI Announced, Now Take a Look at The Pitch

With the WTC Final just around the corner, the first look of the strip—on which the game is going to be played—came out on Social Media. This was the moment Indian cricket fans were looking forward to and the picture quickly went viral. Former NZ cricketer Simon Doull was the one who shared it first and it looked like it had some grass. Here it is:

Generally the pitch conditions in England are like this only with the curator leaving grass on the pitch to provide assistance to the bowlers. Soon after, many Twitter profiles shared the pics.

First look of Ageas Bowl Southampton Pitch, where WTC Final match will played from tommorow. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/MzQxZFqxih pic.twitter.com/muvkaBFX2M— Kamlesh Kumar 🍀🍀 (@kamluckyriego) June 17, 2021

Look if the pitch for the #WTCFinal. Bit of grass to hold the wicket but sun is heavy in Southampton so it was crack as the match progresses. Toss will be crucial. Win the toss and avoid to bat in 4th innings.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/7l5LLF7LMX— sportzcurator (@sportzcurator) June 17, 2021

We are just one day away from the final and this is the look of the pitch today.#WTCFinal #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/AX1xyn99sH— Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) June 17, 2021

Playing XI Announced:

Team India announced the playing XI for the all-important World Test Championship 2021 against New Zealand on Wednesday. As expected, the team went with the best possible combination of three pacers — Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and two spinner — R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

There were no surprises from the batting department as well. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made the cut as openers, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Keeper Rishabh Pant was picked over Wriddhiman Saha.

The BCCI made the announcement on Twitter.

